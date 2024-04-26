Wendt India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Wendt India added 2.80% to Rs 13,289.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 4.61% to Rs 13.38 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12.79 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.09 crore, up 3.76% YoY.

Total expenses were at Rs 54.80 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 24.01% on YoY basis. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 24.71 crore (up 46.21% YoY) and employee benefits expense came in at Rs 9.67 crore (up 9.27% YoY) during the period under review.

On FY24 basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 2.15% to Rs 40.95 crore on 8.29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 224.82 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Wendt India known for its diversified and impressive Product Portfolio , Innovation strategy, strong Product Development, Personalized technical services and providing Technology Solutions in Grinding to its more than 750 direct customers in the domestic market. It has been a 37.5 37.5 joint venture between Wendt GmbH and Carborundum Universal (CUMI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations jumped 21.56% to Rs 69.47 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 57.15 crore in Q4 FY23.