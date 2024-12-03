West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 76.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 croreNet profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 76.70% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9475.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10299.079475.95 9 OPM %6.106.05 -PBDT575.58619.92 -7 PBT14.4317.34 -17 NP4.0417.34 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content