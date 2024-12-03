Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 76.70% in the September 2024 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 76.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 crore

Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 76.70% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9475.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10299.079475.95 9 OPM %6.106.05 -PBDT575.58619.92 -7 PBT14.4317.34 -17 NP4.0417.34 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, modi

LIVE news: PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa CM calls St Xavier's fest a 'time of spiritual renewal', extends wishes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KPI Green charges up 4% on securing Rs 1,311-cr order from Coal India

Chinmoy Das

Iskcon says lawyer defending Chinmoy Das attacked in Bangladesh. Details

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up over 550 pts; Nifty above 24,400; Oil & gas, bank, metal lead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon