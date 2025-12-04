Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 9996.43 crore

Net loss of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reported to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 9996.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10299.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9996.4310299.07 -3 OPM %5.876.10 -PBDT604.67575.58 5 PBT-15.1114.43 PL NP-19.134.04 PL

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

