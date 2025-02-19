Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore

Net loss of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reported to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7897.977404.46 7 OPM %7.927.36 -PBDT563.32578.89 -3 PBT-7.3240.48 PL NP-9.4532.95 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indus Valley Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indus Valley Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1050.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1050.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon