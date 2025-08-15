Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 415.82 croreNet profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 42.91% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 415.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales415.82422.71 -2 OPM %5.008.39 -PBDT20.4430.76 -34 PBT14.6925.53 -42 NP10.7918.90 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content