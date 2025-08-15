Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit rises 315.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.57% to Rs 180.30 croreNet profit of Bonlon Industries rose 315.29% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.57% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales180.30133.98 35 OPM %2.931.45 -PBDT5.021.52 230 PBT4.691.14 311 NP3.530.85 315
