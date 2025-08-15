Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 1310.90 croreNet loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 1310.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1291.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1310.901291.45 2 OPM %2.533.48 -PBDT15.6932.01 -51 PBT-11.118.29 PL NP-8.765.45 PL
