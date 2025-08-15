Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.34% to Rs 4.34 croreNet profit of Aartech Solonics declined 7.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.34% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.346.61 -34 OPM %-1.84-4.69 -PBDT1.101.64 -33 PBT0.971.51 -36 NP0.961.04 -8
