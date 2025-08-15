Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales decline 76.78% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 140.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.78% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.0247.45 -77 OPM %10.34-16.78 -PBDT-0.31-12.07 97 PBT-0.64-14.15 95 NP-140.13-6.37 -2100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

