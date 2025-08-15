SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.78% to Rs 11.02 croreNet Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 140.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.78% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.0247.45 -77 OPM %10.34-16.78 -PBDT-0.31-12.07 97 PBT-0.64-14.15 95 NP-140.13-6.37 -2100
