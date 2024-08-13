Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 71.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 24.99 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 71.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.9923.643.164.740.670.980.260.650.150.52