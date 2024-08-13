Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 71.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 24.99 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 71.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.9923.64 6 OPM %3.164.74 -PBDT0.670.98 -32 PBT0.260.65 -60 NP0.150.52 -71
