Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 17.61 croreNet profit of Rishiroop rose 21.04% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.6117.18 3 OPM %5.798.15 -PBDT10.677.71 38 PBT10.527.55 39 NP8.176.75 21
