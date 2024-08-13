Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 21.04% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.6117.185.798.1510.677.7110.527.558.176.75