Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.46 -22 OPM %55.5643.48 -PBDT0.440.32 38 PBT0.350.26 35 NP0.270.19 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content