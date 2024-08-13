Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 0.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.360.4655.5643.480.440.320.350.260.270.19