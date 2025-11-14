Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 81.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 29.92 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 81.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 29.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.9231.09 -4 OPM %2.746.30 -PBDT0.921.90 -52 PBT0.401.42 -72 NP0.191.00 -81
