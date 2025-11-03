Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 7597.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 7597.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 637.48 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 7597.22% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 637.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 615.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales637.48615.36 4 OPM %10.5312.35 -PBDT41.5550.92 -18 PBT-15.860.70 PL NP27.710.36 7597

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

