JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 108.15 croreNet profit of JM Financial Home Loans rose 16.72% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales108.1579.53 36 OPM %53.9262.89 -PBDT19.7617.41 13 PBT17.6915.69 13 NP13.4711.54 17
