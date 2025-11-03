Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 349.02% to Rs 2.29 croreNet profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 349.02% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.290.51 349 OPM %3.493.92 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
