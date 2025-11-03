Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.23%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.23%

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.23% at 968.65 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 3.80%, Lodha Developers Ltd gained 3.11% and DLF Ltd added 2.77%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 6.00% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.92% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.16% to close at 25763.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.05% to close at 83978.49 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.72% in the September 2025 quarter

TBO Tek standalone net profit declines 27.49% in the September 2025 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 39.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

