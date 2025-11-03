Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 175.98 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 3.05% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 175.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales175.98151.11 16 OPM %23.9222.84 -PBDT32.4627.31 19 PBT8.527.88 8 NP6.756.55 3
