Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 29.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 29.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 1263.97 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 29.13% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 1263.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1263.971176.47 7 OPM %7.337.09 -PBDT69.7955.13 27 PBT42.3032.45 30 NP30.9924.00 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

