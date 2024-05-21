Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 1733.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 217.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 6829.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6667.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 23.79% to Rs 77.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 1733.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1672.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.