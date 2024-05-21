Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 38.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 7.93 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 38.30% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
