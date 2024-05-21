Business Standard
Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 68.56% to Rs 1.94 crore
Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.56% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.78% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.946.17 -69 4.6718.52 -75 OPM %37.11-0.49 -44.113.67 - PBDT0.09-0.29 LP 0.47-0.69 LP PBT0.09-0.29 LP 0.47-0.69 LP NP0.09-0.17 LP 0.31-0.48 LP
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

