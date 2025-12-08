Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To integrate AI-enabled engineering, automation, and cloud-ready architectures into critical transaction platforms

Coforge announced the launch of its z/Transaction Processing Facility (z/TPF) Center of Excellence (CoE) within its Advanced Engineering Services unit to accelerate modernization of mission-critical transaction systems in industries such as Financial Services, Aviation, Hospitality, and Retail. The CoE uses a suite of AI powered tools designed specifically for the needs of complex modernization programs to help enterprises modernize faster, with greater reliability and lower risk.

For decades, industries such as airlines, travel, financial services, railways, and hospitality have relied on Transaction Processing Facility (TPF) systemsa specialized mainframe environment that powers billions of real-time, high-volume transactions every day. As these sectors face increasing pressure to upgrade legacy platforms, support real-time digital operations, and strengthen compliance and resilience, the new CoE becomes essential. Aligned with Coforge's strategy of deep sector specialization, the CoE will provide agentic AI frameworks and domain expertise to help organizations transition their TPF environments into modern, cloud-ready, AI-enabled digital ecosystems.

 

The z/TPF CoE will modernize mission-critical transaction platforms across Coforge's core verticals by integrating AI-enabled engineering, automation, and cloud-ready architectures.

In financial services, it will elevate real-time authorization, fraud management, and trading systems through intelligent automation, improving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

In travel and aviationwhere z/TPF continues to power global reservation, ticketing, loyalty, and baggage operationsthe CoE will help modernize passenger service systems, reduce operational latency, and enhance digital customer experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon