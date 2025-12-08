Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Adani Green Energy (Adani Green) has taken a significant step in its sustainability journey by mainstreaming the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, which provides organisations with a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage and disclose their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity, into an enterprise-wide strategy. This strengthens Adani Green's ambition to transition from traditional ESG compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, ensuring that ecological wellbeing advances alongside clean energy expansion.
Beginning in FY24, Adani Green initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities across every operational site. This advance groundworkundertaken even before formally joining the TNFD Adopters groupreflects Adani Green's intent to embed nature-related insights into strategic planning rather than treat them as end-of-year regulatory disclosures.
The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy. It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities. By aligning with the TNFD framework, Adani Green strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India's climate leadership.
Adani Green is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goal, Adani Green has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations.
