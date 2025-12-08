Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy (Adani Green) has taken a significant step in its sustainability journey by mainstreaming the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, which provides organisations with a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage and disclose their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity, into an enterprise-wide strategy. This strengthens Adani Green's ambition to transition from traditional ESG compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, ensuring that ecological wellbeing advances alongside clean energy expansion.

Beginning in FY24, Adani Green initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities across every operational site. This advance groundworkundertaken even before formally joining the TNFD Adopters groupreflects Adani Green's intent to embed nature-related insights into strategic planning rather than treat them as end-of-year regulatory disclosures.

 

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy. It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities. By aligning with the TNFD framework, Adani Green strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India's climate leadership.

Adani Green is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goal, Adani Green has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices nudge lower; breadth negative

Indices nudge lower; breadth negative

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon