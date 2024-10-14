Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale price index edges up, food prices spike

Wholesale price index edges up, food prices spike

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number stood at 1.84% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2024 (over September, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in September, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, etc. Inflation stood at 1.31% on year in August.

Primary Articles index increased by 0.41% to 195.7 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 194.9 (provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Fuel & Power index declined by 0.81% to 146.9 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 148.1(provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Manufactured Products index for this major group increased by 0.14% to 141.8 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 141.6(provisional) for the month of August, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group increased from 193.2 in August, 2024 to 195.3 in September, 2024. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.26% in August, 2024 to 9.47% in September, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, at 81,950, Nifty at 25,100; Sept WPI at 1.84%; Bank up

China third aircraft carrier Fujian

'Turn to war at any time': What's behind China's Taiwan blockade drills?

Vinit Sambre, head-equities, DSP Mutual Fund

Don't mistake recent pullback in equities for a bear market: Vinit Sambre

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty scales new height in trade; Here's what's driving the rally

mutual funds, investors

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon