Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 8.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 105.76 croreNet profit of Wim Plast rose 8.54% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.51% to Rs 57.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 367.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales105.7698.09 8 367.38342.84 7 OPM %18.6418.00 -17.4217.75 - PBDT26.8224.38 10 89.0085.47 4 PBT23.9621.41 12 77.0173.55 5 NP17.6716.28 9 57.1355.73 3
