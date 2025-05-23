Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of India Radiators reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.060.06 0 OPM %-1050.000 --416.67-83.33 - PBDT-0.41-0.19 -116 -1.05-0.80 -31 PBT-0.41-0.19 -116 -1.05-0.80 -31 NP-0.36-0.14 -157 -0.85-0.56 -52

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

