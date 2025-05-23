Advance Multitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 241.94% to Rs 8.48 croreNet Loss of Advance Multitech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 241.94% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.482.48 242 OPM %2.59-95.97 -PBDT-0.04-2.44 98 PBT-0.07-2.48 97 NP-0.15-2.36 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content