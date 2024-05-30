Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 73.30 crore
Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 81.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 138.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -130.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 484.78% to Rs 481.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.35% to Rs 440.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.30-130.13 LP 440.87134.27 228 OPM %96.56101.51 -98.0796.05 - PBDT67.72-134.74 LP 425.55118.70 259 PBT67.64-134.85 LP 425.24118.27 260 NP81.86-138.12 LP 481.7482.38 485
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 150.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Addi Industries consolidated net profit rises 190.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon