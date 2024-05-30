The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 280.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 394.37% to Rs 114.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 1083.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 7.15% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 280.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.280.60279.601083.771140.3214.5511.8713.8312.3937.5225.39122.09116.0921.2410.2660.9233.9417.8316.64114.2523.11