Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 49.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 201.85 croreNet profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 49.24% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 201.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales201.85188.22 7 OPM %13.6411.02 -PBDT14.9211.49 30 PBT9.336.02 55 NP6.884.61 49
