Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.16% to Rs 106.99 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 46.40% to Rs 23.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.16% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.106.9967.2227.5629.6332.8022.4332.1121.7823.9816.38