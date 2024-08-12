Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.16% to Rs 106.99 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 46.40% to Rs 23.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.16% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.9967.22 59 OPM %27.5629.63 -PBDT32.8022.43 46 PBT32.1121.78 47 NP23.9816.38 46
