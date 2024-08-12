Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 4125.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 260.71% to Rs 10.10 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 4125.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 260.71% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.102.8035.051.792.970.052.250.051.690.04