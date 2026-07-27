Monday, July 27, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Wipro announced an enhanced partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to enable enterprises to modernize data foundations and accelerate AI adoption. As part of this partnership, Wipro has set up a self-contained Databricks business practice to drive industry solutions and accelerators to deliver business value through industry-specific offerings.

The enhanced partnership will help clients move from fragmented data foundations and isolated AI pilots to governed, enterprise-scale AI implementations. This will enable Wipro and Databricks to optimize existing data investments for shared clients while building new AI-led solutions tailored to industry needs. The collaboration will integrate Databricks' capabilities for agentic AI, data modernization, application development, and analytics with Wipro Intelligence, the suite of AI powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The practice will help business users see the value faster, utilizing Databricks Genie, Databricks' AI coworker which helps both business users and technical professionals explore and interact with enterprise data using natural language. Leveraging Wipro's agent-native delivery platform WEGA, the practice will enable enterprises to transition from legacy systems to scalable, AI-ready data architectures.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

DOW sees modest gains as oil prices ease

DOW sees modest gains as oil prices ease

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Maharashtra has become first State to qualify for Second Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Installment

Maharashtra has become first State to qualify for Second Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Installment

NSE Indices launches Nifty REITs & InvITs 90:10 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty REITs & InvITs 90:10 Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest