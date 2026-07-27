Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Wipro announced an enhanced partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to enable enterprises to modernize data foundations and accelerate AI adoption. As part of this partnership, Wipro has set up a self-contained Databricks business practice to drive industry solutions and accelerators to deliver business value through industry-specific offerings.

The enhanced partnership will help clients move from fragmented data foundations and isolated AI pilots to governed, enterprise-scale AI implementations. This will enable Wipro and Databricks to optimize existing data investments for shared clients while building new AI-led solutions tailored to industry needs. The collaboration will integrate Databricks' capabilities for agentic AI, data modernization, application development, and analytics with Wipro Intelligence, the suite of AI powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The practice will help business users see the value faster, utilizing Databricks Genie, Databricks' AI coworker which helps both business users and technical professionals explore and interact with enterprise data using natural language. Leveraging Wipro's agent-native delivery platform WEGA, the practice will enable enterprises to transition from legacy systems to scalable, AI-ready data architectures.