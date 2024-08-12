Wipro extends partnership with Google Cloud

To rapidly scale its GenAI projects

Wipro announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.

Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro in its project execution to clients, is equipping its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions. This includes building new industry solutions utilizing Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programs, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers, and utilizing Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.