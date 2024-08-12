South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 585.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.25% to Rs 29.37 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 585.71% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.3722.9015.8714.725.042.052.600.381.920.28