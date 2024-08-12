South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 585.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.25% to Rs 29.37 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 585.71% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.3722.90 28 OPM %15.8714.72 -PBDT5.042.05 146 PBT2.600.38 584 NP1.920.28 586
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content