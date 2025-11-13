Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 29.34 croreNet profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 95.35% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.3427.79 6 OPM %20.9615.65 -PBDT3.712.97 25 PBT0.190.56 -66 NP0.020.43 -95
