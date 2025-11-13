Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 29.34 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 95.35% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.3427.79 6 OPM %20.9615.65 -PBDT3.712.97 25 PBT0.190.56 -66 NP0.020.43 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Benchmarks steady as cooling inflation lifts mood but FII outflows weigh

Benchmarks steady as cooling inflation lifts mood but FII outflows weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.68%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon