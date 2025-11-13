Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 1066.08 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 15.11% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 1066.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 924.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1066.08924.01 15 OPM %8.668.56 -PBDT100.2985.84 17 PBT81.2770.03 16 NP60.6552.69 15
