Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 13.09 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.0910.81 21 OPM %6.656.57 -PBDT1.301.02 27 PBT1.040.80 30 NP0.180.15 20
