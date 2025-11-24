Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1278.8, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 1.6% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1278.8, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Wockhardt Ltd has eased around 1.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22580.95, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 151.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
