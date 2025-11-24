Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1124.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.67% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1124.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 0.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55504.7, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1124.9, down 0.27% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 7.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.67% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 88.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

