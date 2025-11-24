Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 310.8, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 310.8, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 10.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10142.55, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.27 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 52.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

