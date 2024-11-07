Business Standard
Wockhardt slumps on launching QIP at discount

Wockhardt slumps on launching QIP at discount

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Wockhardt hit a lower limit of 5% at Rs 1206.50 after the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 1,162.25.

The floor price indicates a steep discount of 8.5% over the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The media reported that the QIP is aimed to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, with an additional greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore. A QIP is a method by which a company raises funds by allotting shares to eligible institutional buyers.

According to reports, the QIP is expected to dilute Wockhardt's equity by around 5.57% of its post-issue capital. Based on the September shareholding pattern, promoters of Wockhardt held a 51.99% stake in the company.

 

Mumbai-based Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. Employing around ~2600 people and 27 nationalities, it has a presence in USA, UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Russia and many other countries. It has manufacturing and research facilities in India & UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. Around 78% of its global revenues is coming from international businesses.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

