Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares slide

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded in a narrow range with significant losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded around the 24,200 level. Auto shares declined after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 830.97 points or 1.03% to 79,553.06. The Nifty 50 index fell 284.55 points or 1.16% to 24,199.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,869 shares rose and 2,038 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 1.07% to 23,878.50. The index fell 2.22% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.57%), Tata Motors (down 2.42%), Bosch (down 2.34%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.67%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.26%), Bharat Forge (down 0.97%), Exide Industries (down 0.94%), Eicher Motors (down 0.69%), MRF (down 0.50%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.42%) declined.

More From This Section

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2024 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the September 2024 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the September 2024 quarter

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres (up 1.18%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.13%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.09%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.909 as compared with previous close 6.911.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.3575, compared with its close of 84.3150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 Dec 2024 settlement fell 0.17% to Rs 76,524.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.29% to 104.79.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.16% to to 4.426.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Jan 2025 settlement lost 11 cents or 0.15% to $74.81 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

Smriti Irani, Smriti

BJP slams Cong on J&K Assembly resolution for restoration of special status

South Africa vs India 1st T20 preview

SA vs IND 1st T20 preview: India's youngsters look for a breakaway series

football

UAE club Al-Ain fires coach Hernan Crespo months after winning Asian title

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon