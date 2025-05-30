Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales rise 318.09% to Rs 29.35 crore

Net loss of Worldwide Aluminium reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.09% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 756.13% to Rs 60.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.357.02 318 60.107.02 756 OPM %-0.105.41 -00 - PBDT-0.030.38 PL 00 0 PBT-0.030.38 PL 00 0 NP-0.030.38 PL 00 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

