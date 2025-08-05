WPIL consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 378.58 croreNet profit of WPIL declined 42.14% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 378.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 362.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales378.58362.52 4 OPM %13.0016.62 -PBDT49.7666.21 -25 PBT40.4258.54 -31 NP22.3938.70 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content