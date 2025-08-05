Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Anjani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Anjani Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.20 -35 OPM %15.38-5.00 -PBDT-0.010.09 PL PBT-0.010.09 PL NP-0.010.06 PL

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

