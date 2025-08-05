Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 158.68 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 28.57% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.68127.92 24 OPM %30.8430.78 -PBDT40.7833.20 23 PBT19.0915.21 26 NP14.6711.41 29
