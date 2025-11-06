Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 50.00% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.91133.98 -11 OPM %6.1110.00 -PBDT9.6816.57 -42 PBT6.7013.72 -51 NP4.979.94 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

