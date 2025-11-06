Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 99.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 362.63 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 99.51% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 393.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 380.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.63380.63 -5 OPM %-3.50-10.98 -PBDT13.35-19.85 LP PBT4.82-28.12 LP NP1.92393.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content