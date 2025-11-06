Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 99.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 99.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 99.51% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 393.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 380.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.63380.63 -5 OPM %-3.50-10.98 -PBDT13.35-19.85 LP PBT4.82-28.12 LP NP1.92393.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.17% in the September 2025 quarter

NHPC standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the September 2025 quarter

NHPC standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon